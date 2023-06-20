fbpixel
Comedy Queens

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler ‘Work Backwards’ From School Calendars to Build Comedy Tour

"We’re really trying to find ways to make the most of what is secretly just a ladies weekend every time we’re getting away," said Fey
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are extending their Restless Leg Tour to the fall — and their kids’ school calendars helped route their tour dates. On Tuesday, the comedian pair announced new dates for their tour as they teased a more-extended run in the near future.

“We definitely work backwards from school calendar first and foremost,” Fey told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And then our own professional obligations,” added Poehler. “But it’s been cool landing in a city for three or four days to do a bunch of shows together — in DC, Boston, Chicago — in a pocket rather than being out on the road for months and months at a time. We’ve really only done a few cities so far.”

For the new run of shows, they’ll stop in cities such as Denver, Austin, Las Vegas, Philly, and Portland. “We’re really trying to find ways to make the most of what is secretly just a ladies’ weekend every time we’re getting away,” said Fey.

The duo, who announced their first four show dates with Rolling Stone earlier this year, teased that they’re aiming to have a “longer run” that’ll include cities such as New York and Los Angeles. (Their first four shows stopped in D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Atlantic City.)

“It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome,” Fey said in a video earlier this year.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Additional Restless Leg Tour dates

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Nov. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Dec. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Jan. 13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

