Tina Fey, Amy Poehler ‘Work Backwards’ From School Calendars to Build Comedy Tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are extending their Restless Leg Tour to the fall — and their kids’ school calendars helped route their tour dates. On Tuesday, the comedian pair announced new dates for their tour as they teased a more-extended run in the near future.

“We definitely work backwards from school calendar first and foremost,” Fey told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And then our own professional obligations,” added Poehler. “But it’s been cool landing in a city for three or four days to do a bunch of shows together — in DC, Boston, Chicago — in a pocket rather than being out on the road for months and months at a time. We’ve really only done a few cities so far.”

For the new run of shows, they’ll stop in cities such as Denver, Austin, Las Vegas, Philly, and Portland. “We’re really trying to find ways to make the most of what is secretly just a ladies’ weekend every time we’re getting away,” said Fey.

The duo, who announced their first four show dates with Rolling Stone earlier this year, teased that they’re aiming to have a “longer run” that’ll include cities such as New York and Los Angeles. (Their first four shows stopped in D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Atlantic City.)

“It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome,” Fey said in a video earlier this year. Trending Trump All But Confesses to Mishandling Classified Docs on Fox News Team Trump Suspects His Former Chief of Staff Is a 'Rat' Bebe Rexha Hit in the Face by Thrown Cell Phone at NYC Concert They Took Their Daughter to the Hospital and Were Accused of Abuse

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Additional Restless Leg Tour dates

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Nov. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Dec. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Jan. 13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds