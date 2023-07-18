‘The Afterparty’ Star Zach Woods Doesn’t Really Care If Tiffany Haddish’s Plus-One Is Drake

Imagine you throw a party for your bestie, and one of your other besties — let’s say Tiffany Haddish — says she wants to bring her new boyfriend. But you’re like “No! I said no plus-ones.” And then you find out Haddish’s boyfriend is actually Drake. What would you do?

The Afterparty‘s Zach Woods has his answer crystal clear. “There’s a lot to unpack here but I think it’s absolutely horrendous that the fact it was Drake changed your calculus at all,” Woods jokes. “If it’s no plus-ones it’s no plus-ones. And Drake is a one. I’m not talking about how hot he is, I’d say he’s like a high eight. He’s a good-looking man.”

The cast of the Afterparty sat down with Rolling Stone for a game of What Would You Do? as they came up with solutions (and silly responses) to very strange scenarios — among them was this Champagne Papi moment that had the cast divided.

The video saw the stacked cast answering the questions in pairs: Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Tiffany Haddish and Zach Woods, Vivian Wu and Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle and Elizabeth Perkins, and Jack Whitehall and Paul Walter Hauser.

Hauser had a good opening question to the Drake-at-the-party scenario: “Was it Drake the singer or Drake Bell from Drake & Josh?” (If it’s the latter, it’s a pass.)

Wu and Liu were weirded out by “how sus” the friend was for not revealing who the boyfriend was from the jump! Like, just tell us your new mans is Drake. “You’re out here thinking it’s some Tinder guy or whatever which is very different!” joked Liu.

Another scenario involved a person at a party who took the AUX cord and played music no one liked. Haddish was the first to offer a next move.

“First of all, what’s wrong with my friends? What’s wrong with me,” Wu jokes. “Oh! It’s Chinese music from the Eighties!”



“I would just take over and say I have a better playlist,” Perkins says.



The new interview with the cast of The Afterparty arrives as the show aired its first two episodes of its second season on July 12 with new episodes of the 10-installment run arriving every Wednesday into September.

As with the first season, each episode is shot in a different film genre that matches the suspect’s perspective. “I like to call them your ‘mind movies,’” Detective Danner (Haddish) says in the trailer.