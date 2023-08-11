‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris Are Experts on Supernatural Advice

Thriller and comedy films like Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone are the perfect source material for a game of What Would You Do? The scenarios the characters face are usually so supernaturally outlandish that you never have to worry about actually encountering the kind of nightmares that they do — but what happens when real-life events begin to resemble a potential plot line? John Boyega and Teyonah Parris have your answers.

The They Cloned Tyrone stars join Rolling Stone for the latest episode of What Would You Do with concrete guidance for even the most paranoid concerns — like whether a viewer should continue eating rice that she’s pretty sure is actually seasoned styrofoam or whether another’s cheating boyfriend is stealing clothes from their closet so an Instagram stalker can replicate their life.

“I’m gonna need you to let that go, Rachel, that just can’t be healthy,” Parris tells one viewer who wrote in about potentially being actively poisoned by her favorite lunch spot with fake rice, but not wanting to have to find an entirely new place to eat. “I think that you should send it to the lab. And then also — maybe give people the benefit of the doubt — keep eating the rice, the styrofoam rice if that’s what you want to call it, until you see the results. Because obviously, you’re considering continuing to eat it.”

An expert in cautionary tales, Boyega warns: “The results about to be cancer.”

Some of the other letters Parris and Boyega received were less life-threatening. After helping guide a frustrated fashionista to leave their cheating boyfriend, Parris assisted a viewer who apparently witnessed a family of ducklings disappear into thin air in the middle of the road. "Now darling, were you smoking a lil something something beforehand?" she asked first. "Take some multivitamins and just be on the lookout for if things start disappearing."

One viewer inquired about some odd behaviors he noticed in the workplace that have led him to believe he’s living in a simulation. “Don’t do no investigation,” Boyega advises. “Just be out there.” Another, Freaked Out Frank, wanted to know the best course of action when encountering an eerily paralleled doppelgänger. Boyega’s immediate response is to engage in hand-to-hand combat. Whoever is left standing gets to be the real Freaked Out Frank. May the best man win.

Watch the They Cloned Tyrone cast’s full What Would You Do? episode above.