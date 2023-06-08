‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Leaves Behind Blood-Soaked Legacy

Sharpened blades cut through the air, and some people’s bodies, in the official season 3 trailer for The Witcher. The series will return to Netflix on June 29 starring Henry Cavill — and his character Geralt of Rivia is leaving behind a blood-soaked legacy.

Ciri, the princess of Cintra, is under Geralt’s protection as he attempts to hide her from the masses of beasts and monarchs attempting to capture her. Her untapped powers might be able to help on the defense front, but when they finally have a chance to explore them — at Aretuza, a protected fortress — they soon realize there’s another war raging within their own hiding place.

"The dangers we've seen foretell an even more menacing future," he predicts in the preview. "For the first time, I understand real fear."

Cavill will exit the series after this season with plans to star in and executive produce an adaptation of the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000. “I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me,” he shared late last year. “The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility.”

And while he’s closed the door completely on his time as Superman in the DC universe, he’s still in touch with James Gunn. “We’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” Gunn wrote in a tweet last year.