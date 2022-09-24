‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series

After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep.

The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings.

While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a few ominous letters, the limited series throws a cast of strange neighbors — Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, and Richard Kind, plus Emmy-winning Jennifer Coolidge’s edgy real estate agent for good measure — to the mix.

As evidenced by the trailer, there’s also plenty of hallmarks of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s work: Occult happenings, evil spirits, dead bodies, and an actual hooded “Watcher” roaming around the property via dumb waiters and underground labyrinths.

The Watcher arrives on Netflix just in time for the Halloween season on Oct. 13.