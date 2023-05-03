Who Needs Couples Therapy When You’ve Got a New Season of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’

Questioning a future with your partner? Anxious about commitment? Who needs couples therapy with a trained professional when The Ultimatum is here to put your relationship through a scorching hot, televised crucible?!

The streaming service — which has really started to corner the market on outrageous dating shows/social experiments — announced the show's second season, which will feature five new couples of women and non-binary people. Each couple is at a crossroads: One partner's ready for marriage, the other's not so sure. Into that extremely delicate and personal balance, Netflix is dumping a whole lot of chaos in the form of a chance to date around with the other contestants (within the confines of a reality TV vacuum manipulated by producers) before making the ultimate decision.

Does that feel like nothing more than a recipe for drama, heartache, and horniness? Well, The Ultimatum: Queer Love trailer is stuffed with all three of those things as its intrepid couples navigate this eight-week romantic minefield en route to deciding if they want to stick with their original partner or blow it all up.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will premiere on May 24; episodes five through eight will drop on May 31, while the finale and subsequent reunion will arrive on June 7. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher hosts the show.