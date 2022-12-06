fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Self-Help Cinema

‘The Subtle Art of of Not Giving a F*ck’ Trailer Wants to Help You Figure Out the Right ‘F*cks’ to Give

Upcoming documentary is based on Mark Manson's best-selling self-help book of the same name
Mark Manson in the trailer for 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck' Universal Pictures/YouTube

The best-selling self-help book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, is getting the full documentary treatment, with a new trailer for the film arriving today.

The new film is directed by Nathan Price and stars the book’s author, Mark Manson, who serves as a guide through the ceaseless barrage of modern life, and the existential dread and malaise it so often inspires. Manson shares a handful of self-esteem-boosting nuggets in the clip, like the friendly reminder that we’re all gonna die one day and the wizened quip, “Making a lot of money might make you feel good, but it won’t make your kids love you.”

The trailer offers a look at how Price transformed a self-help book into a feature-length documentary. There’s a lot of archival and stock footage to accentuate Manson’s points, while his interviews aren’t just talking-head affairs but cinematic scenes involving synchronized swimmers. The “Disappointment Panda,” a character Manson created for the book, also appears, smashing up a dreary office at one point. 

Trending

“It’d be a hell of a lot easier if I could just hit you with six easy steps to life success,” Manson says at the end of the clip. “But to really get into this stuff, you gotta feel it. I guess I’m gonna have to dig up some old, painful shit.”

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck will hit select theaters on Jan. 4 before arriving on digital on-demand services on Jan. 9.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ Star, Dies at 71

Helena Christensen Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Daring & Dark Lace Lingerie Sets

Layoffs Begin at CNN Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Cost-Cutting Plan

Steph Curry Quietly Sold Off His $31 Million Atherton Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad