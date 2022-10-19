fbpixel
It’s Time to Get Some Ass — and Occasionally Go to Class — in the New Trailer for ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Season Two of the HBO Max series will premiere in November
Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls.' Courtesy of HBO Max*

Fall break is over, and it’s time for the young adult shenanigans to resume in the new trailer for Season Two of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The clip finds students returning to the hallowed grounds of the fictional Essex College and enjoying all the perks that come with higher education, from a “Winter Under-land” party (cause everyone’s in their underwear, get it?) to a “female-forward strip-tacular” to raise money for climate change. “We better party while we can,” quips Whitney (played by Alyah Chanelle Scott).

Other plot lines teased in the clip include Bela (Amrit Kaur) investigating the alleged sexual prowess of short kings, Leighton (Reneé Rapp) making up for lost time after coming out at the end of Season One, and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) figuring how she’s going to keep affording tuition. Possible options presented: Get hit by a city bus and sue or sell feet pics on the dark web.

Season Two of The Sex Lives of College Girls — which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble — will premiere on Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

