The Russo Brothers Want to Make a Musical with The Weeknd

The filmmaking duo stopped by Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel to promote their Netflix film ‘The Gray Man.’

Maximalist filmmakers, the Russo brothers, joined us on Rolling Stone‘s Twitch channel for a chat about their new action movie The Gray Man and their desire to direct a musical.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFO3vZtHl3Y

“I’d love to work with someone who wants to do an experimental musical,” said Joe Russo, adding that the brothers have talked to a number of artists, including The Weeknd about this idea. “I thought what he did during his Super Bowl show was awesome. I’d love to see that as a movie.”

The Russos have their hands full at the moment with The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a classic action movie. The film is currently in select theaters and premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 22.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the Russos-directed Weeknd musical.

