The Russo Brothers Want to Make a Musical with The Weeknd

Maximalist filmmakers, the Russo brothers, joined us on Rolling Stone‘s Twitch channel for a chat about their new action movie The Gray Man and their desire to direct a musical.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFO3vZtHl3Y

“I’d love to work with someone who wants to do an experimental musical,” said Joe Russo, adding that the brothers have talked to a number of artists, including The Weeknd about this idea. “I thought what he did during his Super Bowl show was awesome. I’d love to see that as a movie.”

The Russos have their hands full at the moment with The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a classic action movie. The film is currently in select theaters and premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 22.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the Russos-directed Weeknd musical.

