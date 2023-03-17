The Rock, Like All of Us, Wants Brendan Fraser to Enjoy His Flowers After Oscar Win

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got the chance to reunite with, and congratulate, his old Mummy Returns co-star Brendan Fraser after the latter won his Oscar for Best Actor at the Academy Awards last weekend.

The Rock shared a video of the backstage meeting on Instagram, writing, “Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons. My very first film of my Hollywood career was The Mummy Returns, [in] which Brendan was the star.”

At the time, the Rock was making a big leap from professional wrestling to acting, and as he went on to note, “Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive. I never forget kind people.”

He then joked, “Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in The Whale and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Congratulations, brother — enjoy your flowers.”

The Mummy franchise has, in some ways, loomed large as Fraser has enjoyed his big comeback around The Whale — a key piece of evidence that this hero of Nineties/early-2000s Hollywood was unfairly cast aside and ignored by the movie biz for way too long. In fact, while making the awards season rounds back in January, Fraser made a surprise appearance at a screening of The Mummy, and The Mummy Returns in London.

“I am proud to stand before you tonight,” Fraser told the audience. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here. … We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this. We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or an action or a horror picture or a romance… all the above. We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”