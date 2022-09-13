Members of ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Talk Celebrity Dreams and Burglaries in New Docuseries Trailer

Members of the “Bling Ring” — a group of Hollywood strivers who started robbing celebrities in the late 2000s — are out of jail and ready to tell their story in the new trailer for the Netflix docuseries, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

The new trailer suggests the three-part series will focus primarily on two members of the Bling Ring, Nick Prugo and Alexis Haines (née Neiers). In one interview clip, Prugo sets the stage for the wild tale: “I’ve always been the type of person to do whatever I had to do to get what I wanted. But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did.”

The Bling Ring allegedly pilfered the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and Audrina Patridge. Along with digging into the true crime elements of this story, the doc will also explore the unique moment during which these burglaries were taking place, as social media and reality TV completely transformed the nature of celebrity (Haines was famously arrested while making the reality series Pretty Wild).

Along with Prugo and Haines, The Real Bling Ring will feature interviews with Partridge, Andrea Arlington-Dunne, Gabrielle Hames, and Perez Hilton. The series was directed by Miles Blayden-Ryall.