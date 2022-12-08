Was ‘Glee’ Cursed? Trailer for New Docuseries Delves Into the Hit Series’ Many Tragedies

Glee’s wild popularity and shocking proximity to tragedy gets the deep-dive treatment in the new trailer for the upcoming trailer for Investigation Discovery’s The Price of Glee.

The new three-part docuseries will track the rise of, and tumult behind, the hit musical TV show in the 2010s, with interviews with an array of cast and crew members. The Price of Glee will reportedly delve into behind-the-scenes drama (such as the on-set bullying allegations against Lea Michele) while also digging into the deaths of three of its stars: Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

“I don’t want to say the C-word, the ‘curse’ word,” one person says in the trailer. “But that’s where your mind goes.”

The trailer focuses primarily on the deaths of Monteith and Rivera. Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose at the age of 21 while Glee was still on the air. Rivera drowned in July 2020 while boating with her four-year-old son in California (The Price of Glee will feature an extensive interview with Rivera’s father, George).

While Salling makes a brief appearance in the trailer, not much time is spent on him, and it will be interesting to see how The Price of Glee handles his story. Salling died by suicide in January 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The Price of Glee will premiere on Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ID. It’ll also be available to stream on Discovery+.