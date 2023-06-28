‘The Other Two,’ the Funniest Show on TV Right Now, Was Just Canceled

The Other Two, Max’s beloved sitcom on the absurdity of celebrity culture, will not return for a fourth season. The unexpected (and rather heartbreaking) ending follows staff complaints surrounding creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former Saturday Night Live head writers, throughout productions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sources involved with the show alleged to THR that the co-creators were the subject of HR complaints regarding conduct on set and in the writers room, including claims that Kelly verbally abused writers and overworked crew while Schneider enabled his behavior.

Sources told the showrunners were not allowed on set as a formal investigation looked into the allegations and that both Kelly and Schneider were permitted to return after they were formally cleared of wrongdoing.

The Other Two became a cult favorite when it premiered on Comedy Central in 2019. It then moved to HBO Max in 2021, and the third season, which began in May, continued to follow Brooke and Cary Dubek (played by Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke), the fame-hungry older siblings of a social-media-made teen pop star. The series roasted the entertainment industry while also exploring the struggle with what celebrity means in 2023.

Molly Shannon, Josh Segarra, Ken Marino, Case Walker, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones were part of the cast.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?” Trending Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Deal With Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere Trumpworld Rages at McCarthy: ‘Kevin’s in Trouble Now’ Donald Trump Did Not Have a Great Day in Court. Again

They added, “We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

The Other Two series finale will air Thursday on Max.