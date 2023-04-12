Lil Nas X and Kesha’s Idols, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, Return in ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Trailer

Even the Muppets can’t escape the record label purgatory of needing their music to go viral on TikTok before they can release it. In the first trailer for The Muppets Mayhem, the Disney+ series arriving May 10, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem — the supergroup of Dr. Teeth, Animal, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips — hit the studio to record their first album nearly 50 years after making their debut in the pilot for The Muppet Show in 1975. With all the caveats that come with breaking through now, they didn’t know how good they had it all those years ago.

Luckily for Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, they have peers in the industry who look up to them and are willing to help them with advice and less-than-productive studio sessions. “I grew up idolizing Dr. Teeth,” Lil Nas X admits in the trailer. “I bought gold grills just to be like him.” Tommy Lee was elated when the chaotic band tattooed “Mayhem” across his stomach in giant font, and Chris Stapleton still reminisces about the first time he saw them live during his college years.

If it were up to the band, they would head back in time. “Let’s say we bring the old school and you bring the new,” Floyd Pepper suggests to Nora (Lilly Singh), the music executive in charge of making sure their album gets made. In response, she suggests a collaboration with Zedd and Deadmau5, two electronic artists who can simulate full-band instruments with the click of a button. Trending Trump Steamrolls Tucker Carlson on His Own Show MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Trump Says Court Staff at Arraignment Cried and Apologized Ariana Grande Reflects on ‘Lowest’ Time in Her Life as She Addresses ‘Concerns’ About Her Body

“We’re more than just a band,” The Electric Mayhem declares. “We’re a family.” Determined to break through in their own way, Dr. Teeth, Animal, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips get some help from Steve Aoki, Paula Abdul, Weird Al Yankovic, and more. The series, co-created by Muppets veteran Bill Barretta alongside Jeff Yorkes and Adam F. Goldberg, also features Tahj Mowry, Anders Holm, Saara Chaudry, and more.

“They get along better than Fleetwood Mac,” Yorkes recently told Entertainment Weekly. “But they’re definitely from a different era. The concept of the show is bringing this old-school band to the modern age and way of making music. That’s the comedy of it. They’re a group of characters that have no real goals or ambitions. Whatever you want to do, they roll with it. So, when you have a character that’s really determined to get them to do something, that’s also the comedy of the show.”