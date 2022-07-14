‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’: See Trailer for Netflix Docuseries on Infamous Website

The story of one of the internet’s most infamous websites, IsAnyoneUp.com, is the focus of an upcoming documentary series debuting on Netflix later this month.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — which borrows its title from a 2012 Rolling Stone article on the same subject — centers on Hunter Moore, a “professional life ruiner” and webmaster who, in the early 2010s, built a cult following by uploading then-unregulated revenge porn onto his website.

“Yo, I can make money off of fucking people over,” Moore, the “king of revenge porn,” says of the site in archival footage in the trailer.

The docuseries features interviews with some of the women and men that Moore “violated” by posting their nude photos online; in one case, when one woman pleaded with Moore to take down the photos, he allegedly responded, “LOL.”

“Featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case, and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter,” Netflix said of the show.

Following an FBI investigation, Moore was arrested on charges of aggravated identity theft and hacking; he served two years in prison. IsAnyoneUp.com was shut down but was ultimately acquired and reactivated by an anti-bullying group.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet arrives on the streaming service on July 27.