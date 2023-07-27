‘The Morning Show’ Reconfigures Alliances and Morals in Season 3 Teaser

The Morning Show will hit reset with its third season, premiering Sept. 13 on Apple TV+. In the first teaser trailer for the upcoming set of episodes, led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, loyalties within alliances formed at the broadcast morning news program are put to the test — but so is the strength of each character’s moral compass.

“You know, we were supposed to change things, weren’t we?” Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) asks in the brief clip, attempting to find her way back to her original goals before she became distracted by manipulation and scandal. “I wanted to make a difference.”

And while Jackson tries to realign with her purpose, Alex Levy (Aniston) has her sights on securing her seat at the table. “I need to have a say in the future of this place,” she declares. She isn’t the only one, either. Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), CEO of the UBA Network, also throws his hat in the ring, stating: “I want to build something that matters. I want to win.” Although they each have their sights set on similar goals, how they reach them and who they bulldoze in the process might not fully align.

Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie will appear in The Morning Show Season Three as new guest stars alongside previous guest star Julianna Margulies. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee also return.

The Morning Show will premiere globally on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with two episodes. From there, new episodes will arrive on the streaming service every Wednesday through Nov. 8.