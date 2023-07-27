fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Hitting Reset

‘The Morning Show’ Reconfigures Alliances and Morals in Season 3 Teaser

The Apple TV+ series led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston returns on September 13
the morning show Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston apple tv+
Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show" Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

The Morning Show will hit reset with its third season, premiering Sept. 13 on Apple TV+. In the first teaser trailer for the upcoming set of episodes, led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, loyalties within alliances formed at the broadcast morning news program are put to the test — but so is the strength of each character’s moral compass.

“You know, we were supposed to change things, weren’t we?” Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) asks in the brief clip, attempting to find her way back to her original goals before she became distracted by manipulation and scandal. “I wanted to make a difference.”

And while Jackson tries to realign with her purpose, Alex Levy (Aniston) has her sights on securing her seat at the table. “I need to have a say in the future of this place,” she declares. She isn’t the only one, either. Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), CEO of the UBA Network, also throws his hat in the ring, stating: “I want to build something that matters. I want to win.” Although they each have their sights set on similar goals, how they reach them and who they bulldoze in the process might not fully align.

Trending

Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie will appear in The Morning Show Season Three as new guest stars alongside previous guest star Julianna Margulies. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee also return.

The Morning Show will premiere globally on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with two episodes. From there, new episodes will arrive on the streaming service every Wednesday through Nov. 8.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: 'Barbie' Opens to Record-Setting $155 Million, 'Oppenheimer' Shatters Expectations With $80 Million Debut

Box Office Stunner: 'Barbie' Opens to Staggering $162M, 'Oppenheimer' Snags $82.4M

Twitter Is Going Nuts Over Donald Trump's Awkward Kiss With a Republican Woman Who Is Not Named Melania

Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn't Love Them, Disdains "Kittenz" Fan Club Nickname

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad