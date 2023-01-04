This Scene in ‘The Menu’ Will Have You Dying of Laughter

Ralph Fiennes as a kinky, authoritarian chef. Nicholas Hoult as his food-influencer sub. Anya Taylor-Joy’s wide-eyed final girl. The director of Succession. These are but a few of the ingredients to The Menu, a piquant class-warfare satire that’s now streaming on HBO Max.

Director Mark Mylod's film follows new couple Tyler (Hoult) and Margot (Taylor-Joy), the former a well-heeled, self-described foodie and the latter a bit of a mystery. Tyler, along with a coterie of other wealthy gourmands, have thrown down $1,200 a head to dine at Hawthorne, an ultra-exclusive establishment — on a private island — lorded over by Julian Slowik (Fiennes), the world's finest chef with a flair for the dramatic. Tyler idolizes Slowik, who introduces each course of his meticulously-constructed (or deconstructed) meal with a thunderous clap, followed by a florid monologue explaining its import.

But before they can say “emulsification,” Hawthorne’s customers find themselves trapped in a deadly game involving mouthwatering dishes with a side of torture. And they’ve all been chosen for a specific reason (sort of).

Two of the diners at Hawthorn are George Diaz (John Leguizamo), a washed-up actor, and Felicity (Aimee Carrero), his assistant/girlfriend. When George and Felicity question why they’ve been included in the dinner from hell, Slowik gives his rationale. And it’s fucking hilarious.



