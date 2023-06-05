Sigourney Weaver Is Keeping Devastating Secrets in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Trailer

The teaser trailer for Prime Video’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart flashes between past and present. With Alycia Debnam-Carey starring as Alice Hart, and Sigourney Weaver as he grandmother June, the series explores the onset of childhood trauma and the unraveling of a family. The seven-part series based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling novel of the same name will premiere Aug. 4.

In the preview, Alice recounts the way her life went up in flames — literally — when both of her parents died in a mysterious fire when she was nine. Orphaned, she’s sent to live on a flower farm with her grandmother; but as Alice enters adulthood, June struggles to keep a lid on the secrets she’s long hid from her granddaughter.

“I know you said not to contact you, and I know how angry you must have been when you left,” June tells Alice over the phone in the clip. “But it’s things you need to know, Alice. Things I can’t leave in a message.” And as Alice’s family life unravels, with decades of secrets only leading to more unanswered questions for everyone involved, her romantic life suffers as well.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will launch with two episodes, with one new episode arriving weekly though Sept. 1. The series also stars Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, and Sebastián Zurita with Alyla Browne as young Alice.

“Although I mostly wrote The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart thinking that no one other than me would ever read it, I wanted my novel to find its people,” Ringland shared in a statement via Deadline. “I was driven by a deep, aching desire for connection. To use my voice. To roar like I used to on bushwalks as a child, yelling cooee out into the Australian bush, waiting with breath held to hear someone else, unknown and unseen to me but on the same track, yell cooee back. I’m here. You’re not alone. It’s what I wanted to feel in my writing; it’s the feeling I wanted Alice and her story to give others.”