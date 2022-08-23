Middle Earth’s Mightiest Prepare for Battle in Final ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Trailer

With the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a mere 10 days away, Prime Video has shared a final, expansive trailer for the highly-anticipated new series.

The new series is set during the fabled “Second Age” of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Like previous teasers, this new clip is largely centered around the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who takes up her brother’s fight against evil after his untimely death.

As to what that evil is, and who all the other folks are that will join Galadriel on her mission — the trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics. But there is plenty of epic high fantasy action, explosive set pieces, and dramatic line readings, like “One day this will be your kingdom” and “Everyone must decide who we shall be.” The cutest line, however, goes to the hobbit who quips, “One thing we can do, better than any creature in all Middle Earth, we stay true to each other — with our hearts, even bigger than our feet.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Prime Video Sept. 2.