Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us.

In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak.

Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but aesthetic. There’s a quick shot of the famous tilted skyscrapers Joel and Ellie have to traverse while venturing across Boston, but even more frightening to anyone who’s logged hours playing The Last of Us is that terrifying click that gives the creatures their names. The equally chilling shot of a Clicker near the end of the trailer shows the VFX team also nailed that fungus-mangled look.

Along with Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us will feature Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv. The two actors who voiced Joel and Ellie in the original game — Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson — will also reportedly have parts in the show. Neil Druckmann, who wrote and directed the original game, developed and co-wrote the series with Craig Mazin.

An official release date for The Last of Us has yet to be announced, but the show is expected to hit HBO next year.