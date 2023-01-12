How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’: Stream the Video Game Adaptation Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

HBO Max has come out with a number of new releases including a reboot of the classic Gossip Girl and the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. 2023 starts off with a bang for the streaming service, with the launch of The Last of Us, a nine-episode drama series based on the popular post-apocalyptic action-adventure game by the same name.

Here’s how to watch The Last of Us TV series online plus more information on cast members, plot details, and how to purchase The Last of Us game.

How to Watch The Last of Us Online

The Last of Us will be premiering exclusively on HBO Max and HBO channels at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on January 15th, 2022. This means you’ll need an active HBO max subscription to stream The Last of Us online — if you’ve gone the cord-cutter route.

An HBO Max ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, while an HBO Max subscription with ads runs $9.99 each month. This is the only way to stream The Last of Us online, so subscribe now before its January 15th premiere date.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

While HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial by itself, you can get a 7-day free trial to HBO Max with your Amazon Prime membership.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet? Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to its Prime subscription service which gives you access to Prime Video. You can then subscribe for a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. After your trial ends, you’ll pay $14.99/month for your HBO Max subscription.

The Last of Us: Plot Details, Spoilers, Cast Members

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel surviving in a post-apocalyptic United States after civilization has been decimated by the ‘infected’ — human hosts turned into zombie-like creatures.

Working as a smuggler, Joel comes across Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who somehow manages to survive the infection unscathed and is then tasked to escort her out of the quarantine zone.

The story continues with both Joel and Ellie surviving various adversaries as they travel cross-country toward their destination.

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall gave The Last of Us a glowing review describing it as HBO’s next big hit that almost made him “forget that it’s based on a video game.”

Where to buy the Last of Us video game

If you’re interested in checking out the game that inspired The Last of Us TV show, you can buy it on Amazon if you’re a PlayStation user — sorry Xbox fans.

Amazon

This way you’ll be all set for when The Last of Us premieres on HBO Max on January 15th.

