Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians.

The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression.

Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance and marriage. The best part of all that, though, may be when Kris is discussing the nuptials and accidentally quips, “I’m just so excited for Khloe and Travis!”

Additionally, there’s footage of Kim contending with the fallout from her instantly infamous Variety interview, which included the viral quote, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” In the new trailer, Kim says of the comment, “I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset.”

The Kardashians returns to Hulu on Sept. 22.