The Kardashians Are Ready to ‘Talk About It’ All in Dramatic Teaser for Third Season of Hulu Reality Show

The Kardashian family has a lot to talk about in the new season of their reality show. On Monday, Hulu released the official trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, out May 25, backed by a dramatic Euphoria-esque soundtrack that teases both career and family drama. (Are we talking Kanye?)

The trailer opens with Kim Kardashian saying, “Everything has their own truth of how they think something happened,” before a Sam Levinson-style opera sound transitions to show sister Khloé Kardashian. “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” she says. “It’s not.”

The visual captures the family in conversations with matriarch Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick as they discuss their ultra-famous lifestyles. “It all comes back to protecting my peace,” says Kendall.

“We have huge influence; what are we doing with our power,” adds Kylie.

The teaser then ends with Kim staring into the camera to say, “So… let’s talk about it.” It’s unclear what she will reveal, but the season comes just several months after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic rampage, effectively ending his career — including his lucrative deal with Adidas. (A Rolling Stone investigation revealed he showed private pictures of Kim to his Yeezy employees.)

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires,” the season’s logline reads. “Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

The new season of The Kardashians premieres on May 25, with episodes airing each Thursday. The Kardashians is the family’s reality show on Hulu, which has aired for two seasons, following the end of the dynasty’s 20-season run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.