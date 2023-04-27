Kim Kardashian Pushes Back at Ex Kanye West’s ‘Insane Narrative’ in ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Safe to say a lot has happened since the last season of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. When the show returns for its third season on the platform, it will pick up miles away from where it left off — with Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West being finalized, Kourtney Kardashian marrying Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner (the ultimate influencer) reconsidering what having all of that influence really means.

“He has made up the most insane narrative,” Kim says of West at the top of the trailer for the upcoming season. “We stay silent, through all of the lies, for my kids.” Last year, West bulldozed through every part of his career while spewing constant antisemitic hate, obsessively targeting Kim’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, showing private pictures of Kim to his Yeezy employees, blowing up his partnership with Adidas, and more in the span of only a few months.

Becoming inextricably linked to a Kardashian in the way that West did meant that his business was the family’s business. Even Kendall Jenner admits she doesn’t know how Kim has managed to deal with the rapper. But it’s Kris Jenner who really has to steer the ship in the right direction. “I’m really good at being calm when there’s turbulence,” she says. “But this has been a whirlwind of a year.”

A different set of marriage-related drama surfaces in the trailer when Kourtney accuses Kim of using her third wedding with Barker — this one a family getaway in Italy — as a business opportunity by agreeing to walk in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fashion Week show. As Kendall relays it to Kylie, “She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her.” Kim counters the claim, explaining: “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head like I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

Their back-and-forth feels trivial compared to the portions of the trailer dedicated to Khloe Kardashian's health scare. Last year, she had an aggressive and, at times, deadly form of skin cancer known as melanoma removed from her face, leaving her with a scar. "This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be," she admits a moment after her sisters mention how it has affected her eating habits and weight.

Kylie has also been thinking more about their appearance as a family. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” she says. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I’d never touched anything to begin with.”

The third season of The Kardashians premieres on May 25, with episodes airing each Thursday.