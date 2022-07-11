Kim Kardashian Invites Pete Davidson to Take a Shower With Her in His ‘Kardashians’ Debut

The Kardashians is returning to Hulu this fall for its second season — and if the new trailer is any indication to come, the new season will feature plenty of drama, plus some new faces. This time around, the cameras were rolling in the midst of the lawsuit brought against the Kardashian-Jenner clan by Blac Chyna.

“She’s suing us for over $100 million,” Khloé Kardashian tells her sister Kim over dinner. “And we’re leaving our fate in the hands of twelve random people. What if they hate us?” Spoiler alert: A Los Angeles jury found the women owed no damages to Rob Kardashian’s former fiancé for her defamation and contract interference lawsuit.

Medical concerns also loom over the family this season as Kris Jenner tries to push through on her own. “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared,” she says in a voiceover while the cameras capture her in a hospital bed, though no details of her medical condition are given. “They have enough problems, they don’t need to worry about mom.”

But as always, it’s a family affair. Kylie Jenner gets ready to welcome her second child with Travis Scott, and Kourtney Kardashian begins the search for wedding dresses as she prepares to wed Travis Barker.

“No matter how crazy things are,” Kim says in the trailer. “We’re always going to be family.”

But perhaps the most highly anticipated moment came in the final seconds of the trailer when Davidson made his first on-camera appearance. In the scene, Kim asks her comedian boyfriend to take a shower with her — an invitation he (literally) jumps at.

Kardashians Season 2 premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.