‘The Idol’: L.A. Is Where All the Monsters Go in Latest Trailer for the Weeknd’s Series

HBO Max has offered up another look into the sordid world of The Idol, its upcoming series starring the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Like the two previous trailers, the teaser focuses on Depp’s pop star navigating the Los Angeles music scene under the guidance of a guru played by Abel Tesfaye.

“Look at the camera and fuck everyone in America,” Depp’s character says frankly in the trailer, while the Weeknd’s character proclaims, “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one.”

The 90-second preview also shows glimpses of showbiz characters played by Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, filmmaker Eli Roth, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Blackpink’s Jennie. Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria are also among the cast members, and while the late Anne Heche also reportedly appears on the show in one of her final roles, she doesn’t feature in the latest trailer.

The series — created by the Weekend, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson — stars Tesfaye and Depp as a couple immersed in what The Idol promises is “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” The Idol arrives on HBO Max in 2023.

In 2020, The Weeknd spoke to Rolling Stone about his interest in writing for film and about the then-secretive screenplay in the works; The Idol was officially announced a year later.

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he said. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” the singer added. “I want to make great cinema.”