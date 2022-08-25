June Is Out for Blood in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Trailer

The eerily prescient struggle for women’s rights continues in the new trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The tense clip reveals June (Elisabeth Moss) savoring the aftermath of the murder of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) last season and preparing to confront his grieving and furious wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

I need her to know it was me,” June intones about Serena. The trailer concludes with June and her companions apparently re-entering Gilead. “I pray for our children,” June says in an impassioned speech. “May they live a life without all of this hate. Dear God, may they do better than we did.”

The official synopsis notes, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The new season premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu with two episodes and continues airing a new episode each Wednesday.