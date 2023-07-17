‘The Golden Bachelor’ Taps First Sexy Septuagenarian Gerry (Pronounced ‘Gary’) Turner

After over 20 years on the air and 60 seasons of its main series and myriad spin-offs, the Bachelor franchise is finally ready to acknowledge something it’s shamefully refused to acknowledge for over two decades: Yes, old people can be horny, too. Today, the ABC dating stalwart announced the lead hunk for its senior citizen spin-off, 71-year-old Gerry (pronounced “Gary”) Turner, who’ll look for love on The Golden Bachelor.

ABC pulled out all the stops for its big Gerry reveal today, July 17, starting with a short promo that touted the man’s boomer bona fides: “He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album”; “He gets the early bird special any time he wants”; “If you call him, he’ll answer the phone”; “Florida wants to retire and move to him.”

Gerry also got the chance to introduce himself on Good Morning America, his segment opening with some shots of the old man showing he’s still young at heart as he whipped an ATV around a field. In his charmingly globular Midwestern drawl, Gerry spoke about looking for love again at his age, saying, “I think my thoughts always go to the way I’ve done things: Don’t give up, there’s always possibilities.”

Gerry credited his daughters with encouraging him to go out for The Golden Bachelor, several years after the death of his wife of 43 years, Toni. Asked what she might think about Gerry embarking on a televised dating adventure, he replied: "I have her picture on a dresser in my closet," Gerry said. "Every morning, I give her the nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while, it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy. She's up there rooting, she's saying, 'Yeah, Gerry, do this!'"

As for what he’s looking for in a partner, Gerry said he’s hoping to find someone “high energy” because you better believe this septuagenarian loves himself some pickleball and golf.

The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere this fall and will air Monday nights at 10 p.m. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.