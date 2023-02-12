‘The Flash’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns, Ezra Miller Causes More Mayhem

“I could fix things,” offers Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

“You could also destroy… everything,” counters Ben Affleck’s Batman.

These words in the new trailer for The Flash, Warner Bros.’ DC superhero epic hitting theaters June 16, hit different today.

The trailer for Andy Muschietti’s (It) film debuted ahead of the Super Bowl, and sees Miller’s Barry Allen/The Flash travel back in time — yes, it looks like DC is getting into the multiverse game — to try to prevent his mother’s murder, causing all matter of mayhem and crossing paths with the OG Batman, played once again by Michael Keaton.

We also catch a glimpse at Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who’s back to once again wreak havoc, and Supergirl (Sasha Calle), who flies through the air and dispatches baddies with the greatest of ease.

The film was originally scheduled for release on July 1, 2022, but was delayed while Warner Bros. figured out whether or not to release it in the wake of star Ezra Miller’s reign of off-screen terror.

Miller, as you may have read, had been accused of grooming and brainwashing a number of young people, housing children in their gun-filled Vermont residence, was arrested a number of times in Hawaii for a series of alleged public disturbances and assaults, and believed they were the Messiah being chased by demons.

But the film has been testing very high so… Warner Bros. decided to put money over morals and release it anyway.

Here’s the trailer: