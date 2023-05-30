‘The Flash’ Director Says He Wouldn’t Replace Ezra Miller in Sequel

Ezra Miller appears to have some guarantee of job security in the DC universe. The Flash director Andy Muschietti has said he wouldn’t recast the role of the titular superhero in any sequel or future films, despite numerous controversial allegations against Miller.

According to The Playlist, Muschietti made the comments in an upcoming interview on The Discourse podcast alongside his producing partner (and sister) Barbara Muschietti. Andy was adamant that Miller was the best person for the part of Barry Allen/the Flash, and said he wouldn’t want to replace them on any future projects he and his sister were involved in.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Andy said of Miller. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Barbara praised Miller’s work on the upcoming film, saying, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

The Flash will finally arrive in theaters June 16, nearly one year after its originally scheduled July 2022 arrival. Warner Bros. decided to push the film as it figured out whether or not to release it following Miller’s alleged involvement in numerous controversies.

As Rolling Stone previously reported, Miller was accused of grooming and brainwashing a number of young people and housing children in a gun-filled Vermont residence. They were also accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighboring home in Vermont, and eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass. Additionally, Miller was arrested several times in Hawaii for a series of alleged public disturbances and assaults.

Amidst the controversies, Miller reportedly met with, and apologized to Warner Bros. execs, and issued a statement saying they would be seeking treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller’s statement said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”