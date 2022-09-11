fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Movie Magic

‘The Fabelmans’: See New Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ode to Childhood and Movie-Making

Semi-autobiographical film arrives in November
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans The Fabelmans

Fresh off its triumphant premiere Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Steven Spielberg has unveiled the first trailer for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

An ode to childhood and the magic of movies, The Fabelmans stars Paul Dano and Michelle Williams as the titular parents of Sammy, with the latter encouraging her son to pursue his love of filmmaking, which his father dismisses as a “hobby.”

“It’s this family, it’s the scientist versus the artist,” Williams’ Mitzi Fabelman says in the trailer. “Sammy’s on my team, he takes after me.”

The Fabelmans is a loose retelling of Spielberg’s adolescence growing up in the Sixties and Seventies in Arizona, where his family also faced anti-semitism. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, director David Lynch in a rare acting role, and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman.

The film, which Spielberg co-wrote with Tony Kushner, opens Nov. 11 in select cities before receiving a nationwide release ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don’t Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Oprah Sells $14 Million Montecito Estate to Jennifer Aniston

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad