‘The Fabelmans’: See New Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ode to Childhood and Movie-Making

Fresh off its triumphant premiere Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Steven Spielberg has unveiled the first trailer for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

An ode to childhood and the magic of movies, The Fabelmans stars Paul Dano and Michelle Williams as the titular parents of Sammy, with the latter encouraging her son to pursue his love of filmmaking, which his father dismisses as a “hobby.”

“It’s this family, it’s the scientist versus the artist,” Williams’ Mitzi Fabelman says in the trailer. “Sammy’s on my team, he takes after me.”

The Fabelmans is a loose retelling of Spielberg’s adolescence growing up in the Sixties and Seventies in Arizona, where his family also faced anti-semitism. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, director David Lynch in a rare acting role, and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman.

The film, which Spielberg co-wrote with Tony Kushner, opens Nov. 11 in select cities before receiving a nationwide release ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.