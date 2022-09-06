Move Over, Dixie: Charli D’Amelio Hints at a Possible Music Career in ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Season 2 Trailer

Turns out, Dixie D’Amelio isn’t the only songstress in her social media-famous family. On Tuesday, Hulu dropped the trailer for season 2 of the D’Amelio Show, catching up with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie, as well as their parents, Marc and Heidi, as they build on the foundation that their social media careers have afforded them.

And while Dixie steps into the studio to finish up her first full-length album and start prepping for tour, Charli is eyeing a music career of her own — she just hasn’t told her sister about her plans just yet.

“I love performing, but I don’t feel ready to tell Dixie about music just because this was kind of her thing,” she explains in the clip.

And their parents understand Charli’s hesitancy. “They’re sisters, people are going to compare them. I don’t know how she’ll react to us not telling her,” says Heidi, as Marc adds, “Let’s just hope we’re not making a huge mistake.”

But considering Charli is currently dating Travis Barker’s son Landon, she seems to be in good company to get her music career started.

The series’ second season also unpacks the insecurities that unravel behind the scenes as young stars find their footing in a public-facing industry that constantly requires them to prove themselves.

“Everyone should mind their own business,” Dixie shares in response to the public’s interest in her relationship status with fellow TikTok sensation Noah Beck, though the comment is encompassing enough to apply to all sides of their careers. But when you’re in the business of influencing, your business is your audience’s business.

“I’ve learned it’s not impossible for me to do anything,” Charli says. “It’s just going to take a lot of work.”

The D’Amelio Show returns to Hulu on Sept. 28.