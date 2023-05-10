Tom Holland Wrestles With His Own Memory in New Trailer for ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland’s mind holds a secret that Amanda Seyfried tries to unlock in the first trailer for The Crowded Room, a new psychological thriller series hitting Apple TV in June.

The 10-episode series focuses on Holland’s Danny Sullivan, who is tied to a series of crimes and shootings in 1979 New York City, even though he has no memory (or “blank spots”) of the incidents. It’s up to Seyfried’s interrogator to solve the mystery before Sullivan is convicted of a crime he potentially (or at least didn’t intentionally) commit.

The series is executive produced by Holland and written by Akiva Goldsman, who has a history of (writing about) mental illness with his Oscar-winning screenplay for A Beautiful Mind. In addition to Holland and Seyfried, the series also boasts Emmy Rossum, Christopher Abbott, Sasha Lane, Thomas Sadoski and more. Trending CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David ‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict Trump Rages After Sexual Assault Verdict: 'A DISGRACE'

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room arrive June 9, with new episodes premiering weekly after that.

The Crowded Room finally comes to streaming after three decades’ worth of attempts to bring the source material — Daniel Keyes’ The Minds of Billy Milligan — to the big screen. Filmmakers ranging from James Cameron to David Fincher have at one point toyed with the project, while Leonardo DiCaprio was at one point lined up for the role now inhabited by Holland.