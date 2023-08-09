Check Back Into the World of John Wick With ‘The Continental’ Trailer

Check back into the world of John Wick with the new trailer for The Continental, Peacock’s three-part prequel series focusing on the titular hitman hotel that served as a safe haven for the world’s elite assassins.

As the spinoff takes place in the 1970s, don’t expect to see Keanu Reeves racking a body count this time around; instead, The Continental focuses on the character of Winston Scott, the hotel proprietor played by Ian McShane in the Wick timeline and actor Colin Woodell in this prequel series.

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” Peacock said of the show in a synopsis. “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Mel Gibson plays the main baddie in The Continental, with the cast also featuring a bevy of colorful assassins. Menace II Society director Albert Hughes helmed the first and third episodes, with Charlotte Brändström directing the middle episode.

The Continental — this first spinoff from the Wick Universe — will stream across three nights: Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. The latest (and final?) movie in the Wick series, John Wick: Chapter 4, was released in March 2023, with a spinoff film — Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a character from John Wick: Chapter 3 — set for release in 2024.