LaKeith Stanfield Wants to Be the Next Messiah in ‘The Book of Clarence’ Trailer

LaKeith Stanfield tries to transform himself into a miracle-performing lord and savior in the new trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical-ish epic, The Book of Clarence.

Like Samuel's 2021 alt-western The Harder They Fall, The Book of Clarence looks like it'll be both a revisionist and reverential take on classic Hollywood Bible epics. The film stars Stanfield as the titular Clarence, a regular guy living in Jerusalem in 33 AD, looking for something more when he crosses paths with the one and only Jesus Christ. Rather than devoting himself to Jesus and his cause though, Clarence sees another way: Becoming a messiah himself.

The trailer shows Clarence proselytizing, cooking up some miracles of his own, and reaping the rewards of of power and fame. Though, of course, as the Bible has taught everyone, you can’t reap without sowing, and Clarence eventually has to prove his mettle to the conquering Romans, eager to cut down this wannabe messiah.

The Book of Clarence boasts a stacked cast that also includes Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Anna Diop, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Ward, and many more. The film is set to arrive in 2024 and will feature new music from Jay-Z, one of the producers. (Jay also produced The Harder They Fall and appeared on its soundtrack.)