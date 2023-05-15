The Beef Gets a ‘Face Lift’ and New ‘Chaos Menu’ in ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Trailer

FX’s The Bear gets fresh ingredients and a fresh start in the first official trailer for the show’s second season, premiering on Hulu in full on June 22. The 10-episode season finds the Chicago restaurant crew mapping out a full renovation and reinvention — bringing the era of The Beef to an end and starting anew as a restaurant complete with a “chaos menu.”

“I’m trying to start from a place of positivity,” Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) tells the circle at an alcoholic anonymous meeting. We’ll have to wait and see if that means he’ll dial back on the anxiety-inducing screaming he wielded at his employees — and everyone else who crossed his path — in season one, but he seems to be committed to starting over with a clean slate.

And he isn’t the only one. Some of the restaurant’s veteran employees are heading off to culinary school while Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) runs through interviews to find new additions to the team. The only problem is that the same quirks that make The Beef’s work family work so well aren’t easy to come by. One interviewee can’t work Fridays or Saturdays — what’s sure to be the restaurant’s busiest days — and another only wants to talk to the chef but is surprised (and disappointed) when Sydney informs him that she is the chef.

The team’s ambitious renovation plan means they have six months to go before new and improved Beef is up and running again. There’s a lot that can go right — and wrong — in that time. There are new recipes and even old faces, one of which particularly interests Carmy, whose past is complicated enough without potential new (or old) love interests making their way into his orbit.

“This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean,” he says in the preview. Good luck with that.