‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie

Ayo Edebiri, known for her breakout role in FX’s The Bear, will join the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts film, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

While her character is still under wraps, Edebiri will feature alongside a super team of Marvel anti-heroes and villains including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kyrylenko as Taskmaster, Wyatt Russell as US Agent John Walker, and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes.

Last year, Edebiri gained acclaim for her performance in The Bear as the sharp and ambitious Sydney Adamu, which earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination. Season two will premiere this summer on Hulu, and continue to follow the story of chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his crew.

Edebiri is also known for work in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth, her role in Sundance-contender Theater Camp opposite Ben Platt, and her appearance in Netflix’s adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s novel Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Jake Schreier is set to direct the upcoming Thunderbolts Marvel film, with a script from Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts is due for release on July 26, 2024.