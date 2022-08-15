 The Academy to Issue Formal Apology to Sacheen Littlefeather - Rolling Stone


Academy Issues Formal Apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars: ‘I Never Thought I’d Live to See the Day’

The statement of apology will be read in its entirety at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17, when the organization will host “an evening of conversation, healing, and celebration,” to honor Littlefeather

Native American Sacheen Littlefeather speaks at the 45th Academy Awards. On behalf of Marlon Brando, she refused the Best Actor award he was awarded for his role in Godfather. Brando refused the award because of the treatment by the Americans of the American Indian.Native American Sacheen Littlefeather speaks at the 45th Academy Awards. On behalf of Marlon Brando, she refused the Best Actor award he was awarded for his role in Godfather. Brando refused the award because of the treatment by the Americans of the American Indian.

Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will formally apologize to Native American civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars ceremony. During the now-historic night, Littlefeather took the stage in place of Marlon Brando and, at his request, declined his award, using the time to instead draw attention to the stereotyping of Native Americans in film and TV as well as the South Dakota Wounded Knee protest. Instead of praising her insight, the audience – and individuals backstage – booed and heckled the activist, who was later threatened with assault and arrest.

“I was stunned. I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this,” Littlefeather told the Hollywood Reporter of the apology, revealing that she received a private statement from the Academy in June. “When I was at the podium in 1973, I stood there alone.”

The statement of apology will be read in its entirety at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17, when the organization will host “an evening of conversation, healing, and celebration” to honor 75-year-old Littlefeather while reflecting on the lasting impact of that infamous night at the Academy Awards.

“As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity,” then-Academy president David Rubin wrote in the organization’s apology letter, dated June 18, according to THR. “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

In response, Littlefeather shared: “Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people—it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival. I never thought I’d live to see the day for this program to take place, featuring such wonderful Native performers and Bird Runningwater, a television and film producer who also guided the Sundance Institute’s commitment to Indigenous filmmakers for twenty years through the Institute’s Labs and Sundance Film Festival.”

She added: “This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage.”

