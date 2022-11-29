The Forman Basement Finally Gets Hotboxed Again in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Teaser

After a decade of disuse, the Forman basement is once again filled with the distinct stink of weed smoke in the new trailer for That ‘90s Show, arriving on Netflix on Jan. 19.

The That '70s Show sequel series picks up in 1995 and centers around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of the original show's main characters, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). Eager for a change of pace and some new friends, Leia visits her grandparent, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, both reprising their roles), and quickly bonds with their new next-door neighbor, Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

The new teaser trailer finds Kitty welcoming Leia and her new friends into the basement that once served as the primary hangout for Eric and co. And while the decade may be different, the teenage shenanigans remain pretty much the same — as does Red’s threat of sticking his foot in the ass of anyone who steps out of line.

The cast for That ‘90s Show also includes Maxwell Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Andrea Anders. Many of the stars of the original series are also expected to make cameos, including Grace and Prepon (the latter is also directing a pair of episodes), as well as Mild Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong. (Danny Masterson, however, definitely will not.)