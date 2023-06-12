‘Black Panther 2’ Actor Tenoch Huerta Denies ‘Sexual Predator’ Allegations Made by Musician

Over the weekend, saxophonist María Elena Ríos accused Tenoch Huerta of sexual assault, alleging the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor is a “sexual predator.” Now, in a statement posted to his Instagram Story, Huerta denied the allegations, calling them “irresponsible and false” and claimed that he and Ríos maintained a consensual relationship a year ago.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire,” he wrote in a statement. “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

Ríos made her initial accusations on Twitter after Poder Prieto — an activist collective Huerta is a spokesperson for and which Ríos used to be a part of — shared a podcast that featured her without her consent. After saying the organization had posted the content without compensation, Ríos accused the organization of protecting Huerta, a “sexual predator.” She later alleged that she and “several others” had been sexually abused by the actor.

“I made it very clear that when I left your sect that protects the abuser and predator Tenoch Huerta to not publish anything from me,” Ríos tweeted on June 9 in reference to Poder Prieto. “You still went to look for me at a concert, bunch of hypocrites, to avoid scandals for his Marvel movie.” (Poder Prieto responded in a tweet that it had not been in charge of producing any podcast and had simply recommended one she was part of.)

She later shared that she had not reported Huerta to authorities because she said it is difficult to find justice in a misogynistic country like Mexico. “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta,” she wrote Saturday. “Charming in appearance, the great characteristic of a narcissist along with a good bit of victimization.”

Es muy difícil hablar del abuso emocional y abuso de poder de un depredador sexual que es amado en el mundo por interpretar a un personaje de una película como @TenochHuerta



En apariencia encantador, la gran característica de un narcisista + una buena porción de victimización. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

In his response Monday, Huerta claimed that he and Elena dated for “several months” about a year ago and that their relationship was “entirely consensual at all times.”

“And throughout it was a loving, warm, and mutually supportive relationship,” he wrote. “After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Huerta said he tapped a legal team to take “actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage.” Trending Tasha Reign: I Was Assaulted on Stormy Daniels’ Porn Set and Spoke Out Trump Attacks 'Gutless Pig' Bill Barr for Calling His Indictment 'Very Damning' A Yelling Jim Jordan Contradicts Trump While Defending Him ‘Vanderpump Rules’ No Longer Needs Lisa Vanderpump

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive,” he wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Huerta starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has also appeared in shows and films such as The Forever Purge and Narcos: Mexico.