Tegan and Sara Endure the Slings and Arrows of ‘High School’ in Latest Biopic Series Trailer

Tegan and Sara navigate the torturous terrain that is adolescence in the latest trailer for High School, the upcoming series based on their 2019 memoir of the same name.

The new series stars actual twins, Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara, respectively. The new trailer — which Rolling Stone can exclusively premiere — follows the sisters as they start at a new school and slowly make friends while figuring out their own relationship with each other. There’s some parental drama as well, and of course, some footage of the sisters starting to play music together for the first time.

To cap off the trailer, the actual Tegan and Sara contributed a new cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” which is also available on Amazon Music.

The first four episodes of High School will arrive on Oct. 14 on Amazon’s free streaming platform, Freevee. Along with the Gilliland sisters, the show will star Cobi Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer as Tegan and Sara’s parents, Simone and Patrick.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Tegan and Sara spoke about writing High School and then adapting it for the small screen, with Sara saying, “Writing the memoir and now making the TV show has sort of satisfied the part of me that always wondered if I would have been happy going back to school. I’m getting to see how an entirely different industry works. And being on set five days a week, 12 hours a day, it’s like I’m doing a master’s degree or something. It’s been a really cool experience.”