Sylvester Stallone Reflects on His Career and ‘Regrets’ in ‘Sly’ Documentary Teaser

Does Rocky have regrets? You bet. A new documentary about Sylvester Stallone will show a more sensitive and introspective side to the man behind stoic tough guys Rocky and Rambo.

A teaser for the film, Sly, which comes out in November, finds Stallone in a reflective mood. “What is healthier, to live under the illusion that you could have been great or actually have an opportunity to be great, and then you blow it and you realize you’re a failure?” he asks hypothetically. The clip shows a statue of the Rocky character looking out on a dusky horizon, as well as clips of Stallone walking and looking pensive while reviewing old photos.

The actor and filmmaker goes on to say that making movies “comes at a great price.” “There’s no time for anything else,” he says. “Nothing inspires you than taking your history and balling it up and shoo” — he throws an imaginary wad of paper.

Documentarian Thom Zimny, who has helmed many films about Bruce Springsteen, as well as clips for Bob Dylan and the Willie Nelson & Family docuseries, directed the picture. Zimny’s aim is to tell the life story of Stallone, who is now 76, compared with the many roles he has played over the last half a century.

After Stallone's breakthrough film — 1976's Rocky, which he wrote and starred in — made him an overnight sensation, including winning the Best Picture Oscar, Stallone went on to star in the film's several sequels. He also turned Rambo into a franchise after the release of First Blood in 1982. He's written and directed several films over the decades, including the blockbuster action extravaganza The Expendables, which has another sequel in production now.

“If you’re ever on a train, wham, wham,” he says in the teaser, creating a metaphor for his life. “And that’s what you’re life is — whipping by. It’s gone.”

This is just the latest inside look fans are getting at the actor. Stallone also stars alongside his family in the reality series, The Family Stallone, which was recently renewed for a second season on Paramount+.