Move Over Kardashians: Sylvester Stallone Lands ‘The Family Stallone’ Reality Series With Wife and Kids

Sylvester Stallone, the Oscar-nominated actor, has found his next big project, and it’s…checks notes…a reality show?

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced The Family Stallone, a new reality series following the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The eight-episode series will premiere this spring.

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” the streaming service said of the show. “This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.” Trending Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Launch World Tour With Ecstatic, Emotional Tampa Show We Met TikTok's ‘Scar Girl’ in Person. The Official Ruling? She Doesn’t Owe You Sh-t ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Begs the Question: Is M. Night Shyamalan Doing OK? Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Was ‘Cruel’ and ‘Rigged,’ Say Contestants

While most people are familiar with Stallone, the show will introduce many to Flavin, a Los Angeles native and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care, as well as Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, who have slowly started making names of their own in the entertainment industry. Sophia and Sistine co-host a podcast together, while Scarlet has acted alongside her father in his show Tulsa King.

What is unclear about the show, however, is if it will touch on Stallone and Flavin’s brief split after 25 years of marriage last year — including the rumors that Stallone’s dog was at the center of their conflict, so much so that the actor covered up a tattoo of his wife with the pup. But the two have since reconciled and are apparently so strong that they feel confident entering the world of reality television together, which is an industry famous for ripping relationships apart. Just ask the Kardashians and literally any Real Housewife. God speed.