Sylvester Stallone Has No Shortage of Motivational Advice in ‘The Family Stallone’ Trailer

At the start of the first trailer for the upcoming series The Family Stallone, Sylvester Stallone gives his family some heartfelt advice. “It’s not about how hard you hit,” he tells them. “It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” But as they all prepare to move into the reality television space when the series premieres May 17 on Paramount+, the Oscar-nominated actor might actually be the one who needs the pep talk.

“It’s quite ironic that he’s the last person that wanted to do this reality show, yet he sees a camera and he’s like, ‘Am I in the frame?'” Stallone’s daughter Sistine jokes in the trailer.

When he is in the frame, though, he’s usually delivering inspirational quotes of advice and motivation like a living, breathing self-help book. Other times, he’s welcoming their dog to the dinner table alongside the rest of the family, including his wife Jennifer and other daughters Sophia and Scarlet.

Sophia, the eldest Stallone daughter, opens up in the preview about the pressure of her last name. "Being the oldest, I've always had this pressure of being very perfect," she shared, adding: "Dating with the last name that I have is incredibly hard. Being a Stallone, it holds a lot of weight."

Together, Sophia and Sistine co-host Unwaxed, a lifestyle podcast occasionally featuring special guests, including their father. Meanwhile, Scarlet has made more straightforward strides towards following in her father’s footsteps, acting alongside Stallone in his show Tulsa King. “I am so nervous walking onto that set,” she says in the clip. “Don’t screw this up Scarlet.”

The eight-episode series promises to give viewers “a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families,” according to a statement from Paramount+. “After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.”