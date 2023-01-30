Super Bowl 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Super Bowl LVI Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost time for the biggest sports event in the country with the 2023 Super Bowl set and fast approaching.

This year’s NFL championship game sees Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles, led by 24-year-old Jalen Hurts (this will be the first Super Bowl in history featuring Black starting quarterbacks on both sides). After stellar seasons from both teams, fans are expecting a very close game from the conference champions.

As always, Super Bowl LVII will almost certainly be TV’s biggest event of the year, but figuring out how to watch the game can be tricky for those who’ve recently cut the cord. If you’re the one in charge of getting the game up on a TV, read on: Below are the best ways to stream the Super Bowl online without cable.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online: 2023 Streaming Guide

Super Bowl LVII will be airing on FOX, so cable and satellite users can tune in there to catch the game. For those without cable or satellite TV, we recommend getting a live TV streaming service to watch the Super Bowl online in 2023. Here are some of the best live TV streaming services — all of which get you access to FOX livestreams to watch Super Bowl LVII.

1. Stream the Super Bowl on fuboTV

Grab a free trial to fuboTV to watch the Super Bowl live on FOX and get post-game coverage on channels like ESPN, NFL Network, and more. One of our favorite live TV services for cord-cutters, fuboTV gets you up to 200+ live network and cable channels that you can stream from your phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and any other streaming device. After the seven-day free trial, fuboTV starts at $69.99/month.

2. Stream the Super Bowl on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service for anyone looking to watch the Super Bowl online this year. The service, which starts with a five-day free trial, delivers up to 140+ live TV channels including FOX for the big game. Sign up for a free trial here; after the trial, DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month.

3. Watch the Super Bowl on Hulu + Live TV

You know Hulu for its library of shows and movies, but the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV plan also includes access to watch 85+ live TV channels online. The Hulu + Live TV plan includes FOX, so you can grab a subscription to watch the Super Bowl online.

A Hulu + Live TV subscription is $69.99 per month, and gets you access to all of Hulu’s original programming plus live TV streaming from any device. Better yet, your subscription includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for free.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 Online Free

If you don’t want to pay for cable or a streaming service, there are a few ways to watch the Super Bowl online for free.

fuboTV currently offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch the Super Bowl online free. Time your week-long free trial to the big game so you can have fuboTV to live stream the Super Bowl on FOX for free. Alternatively, you can use the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream to watch the Super Bowl for free online.

When Is Super Bowl? 2023 Date, Time, Location

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST. This year’s Super Bowl is happening at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Where to Buy Super Bowl Tickets Online

If you want to watch the Super Bowl in person, you can still buy Super Bowl tickets online at sites like Ticketmaster, Stubhub, and Vivid Seats. As of this writing, ticket prices for Super Bowl LVII started at $4600 on VividSeats.com.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show Online

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a cultural highlight of every year — perhaps even on par with the game itself. This year will see Rihanna headlining the massive spectacle, but, as always, expect other stars to make guest appearances during the show.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online, as well as the game, you’ll be able to do so with any of the above streaming services. Again, fuboTV is our favorite option thanks to its large channel selection and five-day free trial, which will let you watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online for free.