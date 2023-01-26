‘Succession’: The Roy Kids Scheme for Corporate Power and Daddy’s Love In New Trailer

The wild and crazy Roy family is back for more psychological torture and corporate shenanigans in the new trailer for Season Four of Succession, premiering March 26 on HBO.

The new short clip opens with a superb bit in which Kendall, Roman, and Shiv — fresh off of failing once again to (spoiler alert) best their father Logan on the corporate chessboard — haggling with his assistant over a possible phone call, or at least a text requesting a phone call. Plenty of scheming and machinations follow, with the ultimate Judas, Tom Wambsgans, doing his best to shore up his own position, while the Roy children give one more go at simultaneously undermining their father while trying to earn his love and respect. (Just give it up already you crazy kids!)

Also, there are of course big things ahead for all the devoted Conheads out there, with Connor Roy and Willa’s impending nuptials also getting a tease. Surely that will at least end well, right? … Right?

Season Four of Succession will feature a handful of new cast members, including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. The show’s core cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.