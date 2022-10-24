Roy Siblings Form a Rebel Alliance Against Their Father in ‘Succession’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer

It’s almost time for the tumultuous family drama of Succession to make its grand return for the show’s highly-anticipated Season 4. Set to premiere next spring, nothing but a long winter stands between viewers and the answers to the questions that have lingered since the conclusion of season 3 last December. But in the meantime, HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for the upcoming set of episodes.

In the 43-second clip, the Roy siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), align their goals to form the ultimate rebel alliance. If all goes according to plan, the combination of their corporate power will make for an easy toppling of Waystar Royco’s sale to GoJo founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) – but Logan Roy (Brian Cox) won’t go quietly.

“Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” he says in the trailer. “I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies.”

Not much else is revealed in the brief teaser, but the stage is set for multiple threads to unravel. Towards the end, Shiv’s husband, Tom, is heard asking: “You want to talk about what happened?” Her response is non-verbal, a classic stern look that would make anyone else wish they would have never opened their mouth in the first place.

Along with the core family members, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will all return to Succession this spring.

The new trailer is the second sneak peek of the forthcoming season, following clips revealed in an HBO Max sizzle reel that spotlighted one of Logan’s impassioned speeches to the Waystar Royco team.

“We’re killing the opposition!” he says in the clip. “I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I fucking love it!”