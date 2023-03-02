‘Succession’ Final Season Trailer: The Roy Family Is Ready for War

The Roy kids are not going to let their father get away with selling Waystar Royco that easily. On Thursday, HBO released the trailer for Succession‘s fourth and final season, teasing a fiery end to the show, which premieres on March 26.

The trailer follows the Roy sibling’s last attempt at stopping their father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), from selling their family media company to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) and his company GoJo. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed,” reads the show’s logline.

Siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) form an alliance to take the power of the company from him. At the same time, Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) is ready for a run for president, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) prepares to sue Roman “and go public,” and by the end of the trailer, Logan gets the newsroom riled up.

“I’m gonna build something bigger, faster, wilder. I wanna kill the opposition,” says Logan to end the trailer as his employees clap in excitement. “Cut their throats! We are pirates.”

The new trailer comes several days after the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, told the New Yorker that the show would end after four seasons. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he said. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

He said he met with some of the show’s writers in 2021 to decide when it would be right to end the series. “We played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons,” he said. “Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.”

The series, which centers on the Roy family and their savage scheming for the patriarch’s media empire (and love), debuted in 2018 and has since won two Emmys for best drama series.

When discussing when to reveal the show’s ending, Armstrong said that he didn’t want to wait until the final season aired. “We don’t hide the ball very much on the show,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”