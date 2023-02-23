‘Succession‘ Ending With Season 4, Jesse Armstrong Says He Feels ‘Deeply Conflicted’

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that the upcoming fourth season will be the show’s final run, according to an interview with the New Yorker.

When asked what led to his decision to end the Emmy-winning HBO drama, Armstrong replied, “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

The showrunner also said that he felt torn about saying goodbye to the show. “I feel deeply conflicted. I quite enjoy this period when we’re editing—where the whole season is there—but we haven’t put it out yet,” he said. “I like the interregnum.”

When describing his process in the writing room, Armstrong said he approached his team by “coming in with a sort of proposition” and being “genuinely open to alternative ways of going.”

“I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?,'” he explained. “And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

The new comes ahead of Season Four of Succession, premiering March 26 on HBO. Season Four will feature a handful of new cast members, including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. The show’s core cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.

When discussing when to reveal the show’s ending, Armstrong said that he didn’t want to wait until the final season aired. “We don’t hide the ball very much on the show,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”