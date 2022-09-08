You Can Now Stream BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Online — Here’s How to Watch

Scoring tickets to a BTS concert is hard enough, but ARMYs can rejoice as Permission to Dance on Stage LA dropped Thursday, September 8 around the world for streaming on Disney+.

Following a sold-out four-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last November and December, and a second leg of the mini-tour with Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul, the concert film was a surprise drop amongst the many new additions to the streamer for Disney+ Day.

This isn’t too surprising, though, as the BTS members had recently signed on to three projects for Disney+ to come out of a new partnership between the streamer and BTS’ parent company, Hybe. Besides Permission to Dance on Stage LA, another project In the Soop: Friendcation (featuring BTS’ V and several of his friends from the entertainment industry) dropped in July, and a documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is expected to premiere in 2023.

But if you couldn’t make it in-person (or catch a flight in time) to either of the Permission to Dance live concert runs, luckily, you have some options. Read on to find out how to stream Permission to Dance on Stage LA online.

Permission to Dance on Stage LA: Release Date, Run time

Permission to Dance on Stage LA is finally available to watch on Disney+ after the four concerts took place in Los Angeles over November 27-28, and December 1-2 of 2021. The concert film has a total runtime of two hours and ten minutes, and features both on-stage performances and never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage.

The concert includes performances of several of BTS’ stateside smash hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” among others. During the special you’ll also see the first live concert performances of songs that dropped before or during the pandemic, like “ON,” “Dis-ease,” and “Black Swan”.

After cancelling their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour due to COVID-19, these were the group’s first performances in front of a live audience since 2019. The Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert film comes on the heels of the group taking a hiatus on group activities to focus on various solo projects.

How to Watch Permission to Dance on Stage LA Online

You can stream Permission to Dance on Stage LA on Disney+ right now — but you’ll need a subscription (which is still cheaper than a concert ticket). A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and will give you access to watch Permission to Dance on Stage LA online along with a ton of other new drops for Disney+ Day, like Marvel releases Thor: Love and Thunder and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Buy Disney+ Monthly Subscription $7.99/month

Although nothing compares to being in the stadium, once you’ve subscribed you can watch Permission to Dance on Stage LA on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or cast it using Apple TV, Roku or other similar devices.

Looking for a better deal? If you’re a new or eligible returning customer, this Disney+ Day offer will let you join Disney+ for just $1.99 for the first month (returning to $7.99/month after the trial ends). Take advantage of this Disney+ deal while you can, since the Disney+ Day promo is only valid from September 8 through September 19.

Buy Disney+ Day Deal $1.99

If you’re interested in diving into more than just streaming concerts, go with the Disney Bundle Deal, which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. Once subscribed, you can stream Permission to Dance on Stage LA, or catch up on Only Murders in the Building on Hulu or the end of the MLB season on ESPN+.

How to Watch Permission to Dance on Stage LA Online Free

Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial, unfortunately, not even for Disney+ Day. But here are other ways to stream Permission to Dance on Stage LA for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register now for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be able to watch the BTS concert free on Disney+.